Gallery: Tallinn Open House weekend 2021

Tallinn Open House weekend took place for the third time this weekend giving people a glimpse into buildings that are usually off-limits to the public.

This year 35 properties were on display and tours of Linnahall, Fahle Majja and Rotermann's new business center were some of the most popular. For the first time, tours were also offered in English.

"The most interesting objects are the smallest - apartments. The most nuanced, special places," Aleksander Tali, Open House Tallinn producer, told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!