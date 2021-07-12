Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Twenty-one new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday.

In total, 2,357 tests were analyzed the positive share was 0.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 39.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 39.3 on Sunday.

Fourteen cases were confirmed in Harju County and 11 of those were in Tallinn. There were two cases each in Tartu and Ida-Viru counties and one each in Järva and Võru counties. There was one case with no information in the population register.

Twenty-four patients are being treated for covid-19 in hospital and two new cases were opened yesterday. The average age of patients is 64.

So far, 1,270 people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Yesterday, 4,743 vaccinations were administered. The total number of people who have been vaccinated at least once is 583,560 and 492,660 people have completed the vaccination cycle. In total, 53.1 percent of adults have received at least one dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!