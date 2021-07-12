Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Masks, hand sanitizer and an advert for the 'HOIA" app. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Twenty-one new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday.

In total, 2,357 tests were analyzed the positive share was 0.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 39.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 39.3 on Sunday.

Fourteen cases were confirmed in Harju County and 11 of those were in Tallinn. There were two cases each in Tartu and Ida-Viru counties and one each in Järva and Võru counties. There was one case with no information in the population register.

Twenty-four patients are being treated for covid-19 in hospital and two new cases were opened yesterday. The average age of patients is 64.

So far, 1,270 people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Yesterday, 4,743 vaccinations were administered. The total number of people who have been vaccinated at least once is 583,560 and 492,660 people have completed the vaccination cycle. In total, 53.1 percent of adults have received at least one dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:56

MS Estonia wreck preliminary investigation identified deformations in wreck

10:39

Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:33

Eneli Jefimova wins gold on last day of junior European championships

10:09

Professor about vaccination progress: Motivation must be increased

09:42

Gallery: Tallinn Open House weekend 2021

09:16

Food couriers do not check ID when delivering alcohol

08:50

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Singapore

08:28

Government does not plan to close society for possible third wave

11.07

Health Board: 27 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

11.07

State weather service issues forest fire, temperature warnings

11.07

Island ferry line reports record June for Hiiumaa connection

11.07

Ministry rejects Statistics Estonia analyst population concerns

11.07

Bank of Estonia: 2020 economic forecast misread due to false assumptions

11.07

Signs of recovery as tax take rises 14.6 per cent on year to May 2021

10.07

AK: Estonia border patrols stepped up in wake of Lithuania crisis

10.07

'Rahva teenrid': Political parties playing long game on president elections

10.07

AK: New MS Estonia investigation commences with memorial service at sea

10.07

Daily: Wise founders' story contained plenty of twists and turns

10.07

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10.07

Gallery: Tallinn Medieval Days opens with procession through old town

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: