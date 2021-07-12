Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting United States

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is visiting the United States this week, where she will meet with representatives of the US Congress and speak at the Atlantic Council think tank.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Kallas will meet with Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, and James Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, as well as with Senator Chuck Grassley, co-chair of the Senate Baltic Caucus, and Ruben Gallego and Don Bacon, co-chairs of the House Baltic Caucus and members of the House Committee on Armed Services, government spokespeople said.

The meetings will focus on Estonian-US defense cooperation and the security situation in the Baltic Sea region in general. Under the leadership of Grassley, Gallego and Bacon, the Baltic Security Initiative was established in Congress last year to support the defense capabilities of the Baltic states and its continuation will be decided in the Senate and House Armed Services Committees in the coming months.

On Wednesday, Kallas will speak at the Atlantic Council think tank on digital policy and international relations and introduce the Tallinn Digital Summit to take place in the fall.

In the second half of the week, Kallas will participate in the Yellowstone Weekend, an international conference of opinion leaders.

Editor: Helen Wright

