Health Board: 54 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A social distancing sign in Tartu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Fifty-four new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 3,500 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 40.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight rise from 39.7 yesterday. 

Twenty-nine cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 18 of those were in Tallinn. There were seven cases in Võru County, there were three each in Tartu-, Põlva, Pärnu, and Ida-Viru counties, two in Viljandi County and one each in Järva- and Rapla counties. Two cases had no information in the population register.

Twenty-one patients are being treated in hospital and two cases were opened during the last day.

Yesterday, 4,466 vaccine doses were administered. 585,402 people have now been vaccinated at least once and 495,80 people have finished the vaccinated cycle. In total, 53.2 percent of adults are vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:35

Singer Katrin Karisma: Georg Ots would have been world famous singer

13:07

Sofi Oksanen's 'Purge' to premiere in Canada

12:57

Transport Agency vessel stands-in for out-of-service Ruhnu ferry

12:38

Education minister: Schools can open as usual thanks to vaccination

11:54

Tartu vaccination center wants to vaccinate people in local municipalities

11:27

Liimets expresses solidarity with Lithuania over migration crisis

10:52

Health Board: 54 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:28

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja street development plans suffer setback

09:50

Center, Isamaa, SDE all want president elected at Riigikogu

09:20

Lutsar: A rise in coronavirus cases in Estonia is inevitable

08:57

Gallery: Estonia Olympic team as you've never seen them before, anime-style

08:23

AK: About a third of schools fail to meet COVID-19 ventilation requirements

12.07

New cracks discovered in MS Estonia ferry wreck

12.07

Bigbank owner donates €100,000 to Isamaa Party

12.07

Apollo Group acquires majority of Lido restaurant chain

12.07

Social ministry looking for new vaccine workgroup manager

12.07

Footballing dog from Saaremaa could play in many positions

12.07

Cleaners pull out nearly a ton of trash from Emajõgi River

12.07

HOIA now compatible with most EU coronavirus close contact apps

12.07

Haapsalu Early Music Festival brings top musicians to Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: