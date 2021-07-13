Health Board: 54 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Fifty-four new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 3,500 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 40.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight rise from 39.7 yesterday.

Twenty-nine cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 18 of those were in Tallinn. There were seven cases in Võru County, there were three each in Tartu-, Põlva, Pärnu, and Ida-Viru counties, two in Viljandi County and one each in Järva- and Rapla counties. Two cases had no information in the population register.

Twenty-one patients are being treated in hospital and two cases were opened during the last day.

Yesterday, 4,466 vaccine doses were administered. 585,402 people have now been vaccinated at least once and 495,80 people have finished the vaccinated cycle. In total, 53.2 percent of adults are vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!