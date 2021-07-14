Live: Kallas discusses digital, international relations at Atlantic Council

Kaja Kallas. Source: Stenbocki maja
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will discuss digital policy and international relations at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. ERR News will stream the broadcast live.

Following consensus at the G7 Leaders' Summit on countering China's Belt and Road Initiative, and ahead of this Fall's Tallinn Digital Summit, Kallas (Reform) will discuss how the United States and its allies and partners should collaborate to build trusted connectivity into their emerging digital and physical infrastructure, using the Three Seas Initiative as a foundational example.

Kallas is currently on a working visit to the U.S. 

The broadcast starts at at 9 p.m Estonian time and can be watched below.

