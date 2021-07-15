SEB's half-year profit in Estonia increased to €50 million

The Estonian units of SEB ended the first half of 2021 with a profit of €50.7 million, an increase of 23.3 percent compared with the same period last year.

Compared to the first half of 2020, the bank's revenues increased by 0.4 percent to €85.6 million and expenses declined by 5 percent to €28.9 million.

SEB's loan portfolio increased by 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021, reaching nearly €6 billion. At the same time, customer deposits grew by 10.5 percent and amounted to €5.4 billion by the end of the half-year.

Compared to the second quarter of the previous year, the bank's revenues were similar, but expenses were 5 percent lower.

