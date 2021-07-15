SEB's half-year profit in Estonia increased to €50 million

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Central Tallinn skyline. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian units of SEB ended the first half of 2021 with a profit of €50.7 million, an increase of 23.3 percent compared with the same period last year.

Compared to the first half of 2020, the bank's revenues increased by 0.4 percent to €85.6 million and expenses declined by 5 percent to €28.9 million.

SEB's loan portfolio increased by 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021, reaching nearly €6 billion. At the same time, customer deposits grew by 10.5 percent and amounted to €5.4 billion by the end of the half-year.

Compared to the second quarter of the previous year, the bank's revenues were similar, but expenses were 5 percent lower.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Self-isolation rules for travelers to change from Monday

13:19

Man fined over communism memorial photoshoot

12:48

New preparedness law for crises in pipeline in case of bleaker future

12:23

Estonia's coronavirus risk level rises from low to medium

12:12

Eesti Energia: Renewable electricity generation levels behind record prices

11:44

SEB's half-year profit in Estonia increased to €50 million

11:38

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

11:19

Vaccinated pupils will not need to isolate as close contacts next term

10:42

AK: EDF personnel take part in Bastille Day parade

10:07

Study: Facial recognition for e-voting not currently recommended

09:39

Swimming not recommended at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

09:04

Gallery: MS Estonia wreck dive reveals vehicle deck ramp fully open

08:39

Kallas: We have president candidate in mind, now need persuading to run

14.07

MS Estonia preliminary investigation not yielding any big surprises yet Updated

14.07

Watch again: Kallas discusses international relations at Atlantic Council

14.07

Swine fever case found on Harju County farm

14.07

Ott Tänak: Competition with Toyota at Rally Estonia will be tight

14.07

Educational institutions do not know teacher vaccination rates

14.07

Commission to investigate construction of Health Board's cold store

14.07

Erik Mikkus: State's youth policy is decaying

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: