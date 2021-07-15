Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Social distancing "Stay Healthy!" sign on Tallinn's Reidi Road. Source: Aron Urb/ Stenbock House
Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 6,774 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 0.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 45 per 100,000 inhabitants.  

Thirty-one cases were recorded in Harju County and 22 of those were in Tallinn. There were seven new cases in Tartu County, six in Pärnu County, four each in Võru and Järva counties, three in Lääne-Viru County, two in Ida-Viru County and one each in Lääne, Rapla, Saare counties. There were four cases with no information in the population register.

Fifteen people are being treated in hospital and no new cases were opened yesterday. The average age of a patient is 60.

Yesterday, 7,143 vaccine doses were administered and 2,271 of those were first doses. In total, 590,115 people have been vaccinated at least once. The vaccine coverage rate is 53.6 percent. 

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

