Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 6,774 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 0.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 45 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thirty-one cases were recorded in Harju County and 22 of those were in Tallinn. There were seven new cases in Tartu County, six in Pärnu County, four each in Võru and Järva counties, three in Lääne-Viru County, two in Ida-Viru County and one each in Lääne, Rapla, Saare counties. There were four cases with no information in the population register.

Fifteen people are being treated in hospital and no new cases were opened yesterday. The average age of a patient is 60.

Yesterday, 7,143 vaccine doses were administered and 2,271 of those were first doses. In total, 590,115 people have been vaccinated at least once. The vaccine coverage rate is 53.6 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!