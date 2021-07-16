Tire failure ends day two of Rally Estonia early for Ott Tänak

Ott Tänak and the Hyundai i20 at this year's race. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
A tire failure has made a second consecutive victory in front of a home crowd at Rally Estonia an uphill struggle for Ott Tänak, who is now out for the rest of the day.

Tänak, who placed fifth overall after the opening stage in Tartu Thursday evening had clawed his way up to the top after stage two Friday morning. However, in the very next stage, his right-front punctured, though the Estonian opted to limp home to the end of the stage and lose 25 seconds in the process, rather than change a tire and lose more than a minute.

He then had to leave the car where it was at the end of stage two, the 17.05-kilometer Otepää stretch, meaning the Hyundai team have to retrieve it, take it to the maintenance center in Tartu, and get it back into service ahead of day three, Saturday.

Finn Kalle Rovanperä has moved up to first place for Hyundai's arch-rivals Toyota, expected to do well on the dusty tracks and surfaces of South Estonia, while Tänak's teammate, Irishman Craig Breen, lies in second place, though after losing close to 10 seconds in a dust cloud thrown up by Briton Gus Greensmith in the Ford Fiesta.

 Japanese driver and recent coming man Katsuta Takamoto, who finished second for Toyota at the last race in Kenya, is currently third.

This year's event is the second full-WRC calendar Rally Estonia; the race had been a domestic one up until last year, over its 10-year history. Coronavirus restrictions are not as severe as they were a year ago for the inaugural race, and close to 30,000 people are attending over the whole event.

The race has also been substantially lengthened on last year, from 233 km to 314 km and with the addition of new stages on the shores of Lake Peipus (Peipsi Järv).

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja were victors in 2020 at a time when he was reigning world champion, a title clinched in the penultimate race of the 2019 season.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

