Health Board: 81 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

Eighty-one new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 3,119 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 2.6 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 53.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thirty-four cases were recorded in Harju County and 22 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 15 cases in Tartu County, nine in Pärnu County, four in Ida-Viru County, three each in Rapla and Valga counties, two in Lääne-Viru County and one each in Jõgeva, Lääne and Võru counties. Eight cases had no information in the population register.

Fifteen people are being treated in hospital and the average age of patients is 57.

5,859 vaccinations were administered yesterday, taking the total number of people vaccinated to 602,540. The vaccination coverage is 54.6 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

