Health Board: 121 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

121 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday. The last time there were more than 100 new cases on a single day was at the start of June.

In total, 2,698 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 4.5 percent. The 14-day average is 62 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Fifty-one cases were reported in Harju County and 36 of them were in Tallinn.

There were 23 cases in Pärnu County, 22 in Tartu County, seven in Ida-Viru County, three each in Lääne and Lääne-Virucounties, two each in Rapla and Valga counties, and one new case each in Jõgeva, Järva, Põlva, Viljandi and Võru counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

Twenty patients are being treated in hosptial and eight cases were opened in the last day, six more than yesterday. Four people are being treated in intensive care and two people are using ventilators. The average age of patients is 57.

6,916 vaccine doses were administered during the last day, a total of 608,902 people have been vaccinated and 532,767 people have completed the treatment cycle. The coverage of adults with at least one dose is 55.1 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

