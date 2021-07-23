Estonia names new ambassador to Czech Republic

Estonia has appointed a new ambassador to the Czech Republic, replacing Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) who left the role to become minister of foreign affairs.

The role has been empty since January after Liimets left the position.

On July 15, President Kersti Kaljulaid signed a resolution appointing Gita Kalmet as Estonian Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Kalmet was born in 1959 in Tallinn, graduated from the Tallinn State Conservatory in 1984, studied at the Estonian School of Diplomacy and Oxford University. She has worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1993.

She has previously worked at the Estonian Embassy in Paris, as ambassador to the Netherlands and the first Estonian ambassador residing in Canada.

--

