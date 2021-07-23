Estonia names new ambassador to Czech Republic

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Estonia has appointed a new ambassador to the Czech Republic, replacing Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) who left the role to become minister of foreign affairs.

The role has been empty since January after Liimets left the position.  

On July 15, President Kersti Kaljulaid signed a resolution appointing Gita Kalmet as Estonian Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Kalmet was born in 1959 in Tallinn, graduated from the Tallinn State Conservatory in 1984, studied at the Estonian School of Diplomacy and Oxford University. She has worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1993.

She has previously worked at the Estonian Embassy in Paris, as ambassador to the Netherlands and the first Estonian ambassador residing in Canada.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:00

EU's e-CODEX data exchange channel to be based in Tallinn

17:32

Auditor General concerned over outstanding oil shale plant financials

17:01

Coronavirus outbreak infects 13 at Rally Estonia

16:14

Number of people allowed at unsupervised public events to be reduced

15:29

Startups more than double employee numbers in five years

14:46

Estonia names new ambassador to Czech Republic

14:01

Tõll incident prompts ferry switchover, additional flights

13:59

28th Viljandi Folk Music Festival kicks off Updated

13:18

Gallery: Cyclists protest Elron's new bike ticket policy

12:41

Ethics chief: Ministry secretaries are responsible for monitoring funds

11:58

Archer Reena Pärnat ranks 53rd in Tokyo opening contest

11:21

Finland to allow entry for cruise tourists from Monday

10:50

Luik and Tiido: Neutrality would have meant ending up alone

10:50

Health Board: 84 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:24

Stroomi beach swimming warning issued again

09:46

Health Board want overview of vaccination by profession

09:12

Olympic quadruple sculls team not yet through to Tokyo final

22.07

Safety authority: Saaremaa ferry incident the result of technical issue

22.07

Nurses union considering strike action

22.07

Estonia's state budget to be more detailed, budget process simpler

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: