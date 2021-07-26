Estonian animated film wins at World Independent Cinema Awards

A still from Riho Unt's film "The Wings" (Tiivad).
Estonian animated film "The Wings" (Tiivad) won two awards at the World Independent Cinema Awards this month.

The film, directed by Riho Unt, won the "Best Animation" and "Best Animation or Animated Sequence" awards.

The film is based on Estonian literary classic Eduard Bornhöhe's character, inventor Jaan Tatikas and it tells the story of his correspondence with the spirit of famous Italian polymath and Renaissance luminary Leonardo da Vinci. Taking into account all the rules of physics, they try to teach a man to fly.

The film was completed at the Nukufilm Studio in 2020. 

Last year, the film won the best philosophical and scientific short film award at the Reggio Short Film Festival in Italy.

Editor: Helen Wright

