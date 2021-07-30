Government restricts indoor gatherings without COVID-19 checks to 50

The government has slashed the number of attendees allowed at indoor public gatherings which do not conduct coronavirus checks – proof of coronavirus vaccination, a negative test result or recovery from the virus – to 50, starting from a week on Monday, i.e. August 9. The figure which the cabinet had reportedly set as the limit at the beginning of the week stood at 500.

The corresponding figure for outdoor gatherings with no coronavirus checks from August 9 is 100, down from the figure of 1,500 proposed at the start of this week.

This means proof of vaccination is required, for all those aged 18 and over.

The restrictions, coming into effect August 9, cover, for instance, an entire theater building rather than a single auditorium, meaning no more than 50 attendees would be permitted inside an entire theater building at any one time, if coronavirus checks are not conducted.

As reported by ERR News, the face-mask wearing requirement on public transport also returns on this coming Monday, August 2.

The cabinet made its decision Friday following a remote meeting, and has already issued the government order putting the measures in place.

The government order issued this week attendance restriction applies to the entire building or territory of indoor environments – that means not just one theater hall, for example, but the entire theater building.

The restrictions do not apply to hotels and other accommodation establishments.

The restrictions also apply to restaurants, as well as to religious services, museums and exhibitions.

The government based its order on a Health Board (Terviseamet) assessment.

Daily figures of new coronavirus cases have been steadily rising recently, from double-digit figures through June and most of July, to triple-digit numbers in the past week, while the country's "R" rate is estimated at above 1.0, and Estonia's risk level was raised from a medium (yellow) to a high (orange) level on Thursday.

The Health Board says it wants to reverse this trend for a rise in numbers, and head off the resulting burden on hospitals.

How the checks at public events will be conducted has also been the subject of discussion at cabinet level; Tanel Kiik said Friday that coronavirus vaccine certificates could be checked visually by event staff, on the grounds, he said, that most people who live in Estonia are honest.

Restrictions in brief

From Monday, August 2

Requirement to cover the nose and mouth with a face-mask on public transport reintroduced. Exemptions apply to the under-12s and those with health or other serious issues which preclude them from wearing a mask.

From Monday, August 9

Larger public events (what constitutes an "event" is set out below) and activities must conduct coronavirus vaccine checks on attendees.

Fifty or more people constitutes a large indoor event, while 100 is the equivalent for an outdoor event. In other words an indoor event with fewer than 50 people present, or an outdoor one with fewer than 100 people, can go ahead without checks.

Attendance for fully coronavirus-checked events is capped at 6,000 (indoors) and 12,000 (outdoors).

The attendance limit is in this case 6,000 in indoor areas and 12,000 outdoors.

Attendees must present proof of vaccination, recent negative test result or recovery from coronavirus before entry.

Organizers are responsible for conducting the checks and for checking the authenticity of the certification provided.

Performers and staff members at an event must be checked, as well as spectators.

Those who do not present the required documentation will be turned away.

The indoor attendance restriction applies to the entire building or territory of indoor environments, so, for instance, an entire theater's premises and not just one indoor auditorium etc.

What is an event?

Public events as defined by the government as: Casinos, cinema screenings, concerts, conferences, exhibitions, museums, nightclubs, pool and snooker halls, religious services and theater performances.

The government states that eateries are included on the list, meaning restaurants and other places serving food to the public.

Sports and leisure activities are also classified as events, meaning: Coaching, extra-curricular hobby education, leisure and recreation, saunas, spas, swimming pools training, water parks and youth work.

An outdoor eatery appended to an indoor facility – for instance a restaurant or cafe which is part of a swimming pool or water park complex – is treated as an indoor facility.

These restrictions do not apply to take-out food.

The restrictions do not apply to stores and other services, including hotels and accommodation – where the current regulations concerning dispersion and disinfection remain in place.

What are the requirements to attend a large event?

As noted, attendees must provide proof of vaccination, or of recovery from COVID-19.

Individuals can also present proof of returning negative on a PCR test within the preceding 72 hours, or an antigen test within the preceding 48 hours, conducted by a health-care professional.

While an event can provide testing facilities, it is not obliged to and if no such facilities are provided, it is up to the attendee to arrange their own testing beforehand.

Organizers may not conduct on-the-spot antigen testing under the new regulations, as they had done before.

Minors below the age of 18 are not required to provide proof of vaccination, negative test results or recovery from the coronavirus, while those with special needs will not be required to present proof of testing if conducting a test on that individual is not deemed reasonable.

The government may review the exemption for proof of vaccine status by under-18s if and when a greater proportion of this demographic is vaccinated.

At the time of writing, 633,849 people in Estonia have been vaccinated, 89 percent of these having completed the course, i.e. received two doses with most manufacturers' product.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!