Epp Mäe out in Olympic quarter-final

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Epp Mäe. Source: ERR
News

Epp Mäe was handed defeat by Japanese competitor in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals.

Estonian wrestler Epp Mäe, on whom a lot of hopes for a medal rested, was bested by Japan's Hiroe Minagawa in the quarterfinals after defeating Canadian Erica Wiebe 5:4 in the round of eight.

Mäe lost the quarter-final bout 0:3, losing a point for passivity after a minute and a half of wrestling Minagawa took two points for a successful move and held a successful defense until the end of the match.

Mäe moves on to the consolation round should Minagawa win her semi-final to be held around noon Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

coronavirus restrictions

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:38

Jaak Aaviksoo: Narrative administration

11:28

Day brings 128 cases of COVID-19

11:08

Ksenija Balta plans to continue career as a runner

10:00

Nordica to fly under its own name for first time

09:35

Around 160,000 people leave second pension pillar

09:16

Popov: Hospitals ready for third Covid wave

08:48

Epp Mäe out in Olympic quarter-final

31.07

'Rahva teenrid': Anneli Ott, Tanel Kiik may have to step down from office

31.07

Tarmo Soomere: Head of state should be a unifying influence in politics

31.07

Two people receive minor injuries in Lux Express bus accident

31.07

Madis Kimmel appointed Raadio Kuku editor-in-chief

31.07

US and Estonia agree to Lithuania border information exchange

31.07

Latvia places Estonia on its 'yellow' travel restrictions list

31.07

Health Board: 249 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

31.07

AK: RIA unlikely to be fined over mass photo hack, victims not compensated

31.07

Gallery: Naval base gets new commander ahead of organizational changes

31.07

Tallinn mayor: Government not acting systematically with restrictions

30.07

Gambling tax proceeds may be paid straight into state coffers

30.07

Children's entertainer appeals sex abuse conviction at Supreme Court

30.07

President: Situation on Lithuania's eastern border is no refugee crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: