Estonian decathletes have not found their groove yet at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics have reached the point of decathlon events, a long-awaited time for fans in Estonia and across the world. The three Estonians in the competition - Johannes Erm, Maicel Uibo and Karel Tilga - have not gotten off to a good start after three events.

After the first three events (100 m, long jump, shot put) of the decathlon, Johannes Erm is the highest-ranked Estonian at 14th with 2,517 points. Maicel Uibo is 20th with 2,419 points and Karel Tilga is 22nd with 2,358 points after struggling with a hamstring injury.

The 100 m run started the decathlon with the Estonians seemingly falling to the hot Tokyo day. Johannes Erm was fastest among Estonians with a time of 11.04 seconds, Karel Tilga and Maicel Uibo finished with 11.31 and 11.32, respectively.

Maicel Uibo had the furthest long jump among Estonians, scoring a result of 7.37. Erm was right behind him, jumping 7.36 and Karel Tilga's hamstring became bothersome, only allowing the Estonian to hit a result of 6.77.

The injured Tilga bounced back some in the shot put, finishing with a result of 15.25 after fouling off his final attempt, which would have improved his result. Erm had a solid throw of 14.60, Uibo finished with a result of 13.95.

The leading Estonian Erm said the heat in Tokyo has caused everyone to drop points. "They said at the start of the day that it was going to be the hottest day of the year in Tokyo, that did not give us much confidence," Erm said, adding that his foot injury in February has caused some issues with mobility.

Tilga said he hopes to finish the decathlon regardless of his bothersome hamstring. "I knew going into the 100 m start that nothing good was going to come out of it. But I still had to start. There really was not anything good there. The hamstring does not allow me to sprint and jump at 100 percent. I have to take it one discipline at a time," the decathlete said.

2019 world silver Maicel Uibo said that while his decathlon did not get off to a hot start, he will not look at points before the final event. "I will not calculate points until the 1,500 m run. I will then see what I need to run for what score, I will not look at points before that," Uibo said.

He added that a few technical mishaps and injuries are part of the sport and those can lead to disappointing results. "No point to being sad, you have to enjoy competing even if the results are not exactly what you are hoping for," Uibo noted.

The best decathlete overall in the first session was explosive Canadian Damian Warner at 2,966 points, followed by compatriot Pierce Lepage at 2,773 points. Third is Australian Ashley Moloney with 2,671 points.

The decathlon will continue at 12.30 p.m. Estonian time with the high jump. Wednesday will also see the 400 m run at 3.30 p.m. The competition will continue at 3 a.m. Estonian time on Thursday.

