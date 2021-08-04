Opening day of decathlon a disappointing one for Estonians

The opening day of the Tokyo Olympics decathlon events did not bring Estonian athletes much success, Johannes Erm is the highest ranked Estonian among the 22 competitors at 14th, Maicel Uibo finished the first day 18th and Karel Tilga struggled with injuries on his way to 21st after the first day.

After the first five events (100 m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400 m) of the decathlon, Johannes Erm is the highest-ranked Estonian at 14th with 4,208 points. Maicel Uibo is 18th with 4018 points and Karel Tilga is 22nd with 3,973 points after struggling with a hamstring injury.

The 100 m run started the decathlon with the Estonians seemingly falling to the hot Tokyo day. Johannes Erm was fastest among Estonians with a time of 11.04 seconds, Karel Tilga and Maicel Uibo finished with 11.31 and 11.32, respectively.

Maicel Uibo had the furthest long jump among Estonians, scoring a result of 7.37. Erm was right behind him, jumping 7.36 and Karel Tilga's hamstring became bothersome, only allowing the Estonian to hit a result of 6.77.

The injured Tilga bounced back some in the shot put, finishing with a result of 15.25 after fouling off his final attempt, which would have improved his result. Erm had a solid throw of 14.60, Uibo finished with a result of 13.95.

2019 world silver Maicel Uibo did not improve his day much in the long jump, either, finishing with a result of 2.02. His personal best mark is at 2.18. Karel Tilga also finished the discipline with a result of 2.02. Johannes Erm finished the long jump with a result of 1.99.

Erm was the fastest Estonian in the 400 m, finishing with a time of 48.25, Tilga finished at 50.48 and Uibo finished at 50.82.

The best decathlete overall in the opening day was explosive Canadian Damian Warner at 4,722 points, followed by Australian Ashley Moloney with 4,641 points and fellow Canadian Pierce Lepage at 4,529 points. World record holder Kevin Mayer inserted himself into the podium discussion after a slow start and is currently fifth with 4,340 points.

The leading Estonian Erm said the heat in Tokyo has caused everyone to drop points. "They said at the start of the day that it was going to be the hottest day of the year in Tokyo, that did not give us much confidence," Erm said, adding that his foot injury in February has caused some issues with mobility.

Tilga said he hopes to finish the decathlon regardless of his bothersome hamstring. "I knew going into the 100 m start that nothing good was going to come out of it. But I still had to start. There really was not anything good there. The hamstring does not allow me to sprint and jump at 100 percent. I have to take it one discipline at a time," the decathlete said.

2019 world silver Maicel Uibo said that while his decathlon did not get off to a hot start, he will not look at points before the final event. "I will not calculate points until the 1,500 m run. I will then see what I need to run for what score, I will not look at points before that," Uibo said.

He added that a few technical mishaps and injuries are part of the sport and those can lead to disappointing results. "No point to being sad, you have to enjoy competing even if the results are not exactly what you are hoping for," Uibo noted.

The competition will continue at 3 a.m. Estonian time on Thursday.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

