Health Board: 241 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, one death

Two-hundred-and-forty-one new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamat) says. One person who had contracted the virus has died during that time.

The individual who passed away was an 81-year-old man, who had not received a coronavirus vaccination, the board says.

Of the 241 new coronavirus cases, nearly three-quarters (178 people) were unvaccinated, while 12 were part-vaccinated (i.e. had received one dose) and 51 had completed a course of vaccination, the board says.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 185.18.

Regional breakdown

Harju County saw the largest number of positive test results at 94, the board says, 68 of which came in Tallinn.

Tartu County saw 35 new cases, Võru County 26 and Pärnu County 22. The remaining counties saw cases in the single figures, namely eight in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Järva and Ida-Viru counties, six in Põlva County, five each in Lääne, Valga and Viljandi counties, three in Rapla County, two on Saaremaa and one in Jõgeva County.

Hiiumaa was the only county not to post any new cases in the past 24 hours, while 15 cases related to individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population register, the source the board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Testing, hospitalizations and vaccinations

A total of 3,851 primary coroanvirus tests were analyzed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, with 241 of them, or 6.3 percent, returning positive.

Nine new hospital case files were opened during that time, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to 48. The average age of those hospitalized is 66, while 34 of the hospitalized individuals are aged over 60.

Five of the hospitalized patients had completed a vaccination course, four due to symptomatic COVID-19, the board says.

The one death relating to the virus reported in the past 24 hours brings the total to 1,277 since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,407 vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people inoculated to 657,902, while 574,814 of this total are people who have received both vaccine doses.

The coverage of adults vaccinated with at least one dose is now 58.8 percent nationwide.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands should be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

If you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Those who become sick should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

Those who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!