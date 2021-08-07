39 restaurants up for family-friendly designation

This week, child-rich families in Estonia began a tour of restaurants with the aim of finding the most family-friendly one in the country. A total of 39 restaurants are in the running for a designation of being family-friendly.

Estonian Association of Large Families spokesperson Triinu Sink said all restaurants who threw their hat in the ring deserve the designation. "The restaurant's desire to be designated family-friendly is already the first sign that they care about large families and they notice them. It is wonderful that so many places to eat across Estonia joined the campaign in its first year," the spokesperson said.

A recent survey conducted by the association showed that large families appreciate family-friendly service and positive attitudes from both the service staff and other customers. Families also considered important varied and healthy menus, child-friendly space solutions, leisure opportunities and a balanced price-quality ratio.

"Family visits help us decipher what exactly a family-friendly restaurant or cafe is and it helps us make it easy for families with children to find places to eat. We also hope we can nudge the Estonian society toward a more family-friendly attitude with these designations," Sink said.

The evaluation of restaurants will last until August 15. Families will consider how child- and family-friendly the customer service is. Menus, room solutions, accessibility, parking and whether parents are given convenient opportunities to take care of their children will also be assessed. The final choice of family-friendly places to eat will be announced by the association in the fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!