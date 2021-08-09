Documentary on Ülo Nugis dedicated to Estonia's 30th anniversary

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ülo Nugis Source: ERR
News

A documentary dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence on Ülo Nugis (1944-2011), who was chairman of the final Supreme Soviet in Estonia, will premiere on Wednesday.

The director of the documentary "Director of the Riigikogu" produced by Delfi is Toomas Lepp and the screenwriter is Hannes Rumm.

The tandem between Lepa and Rummu was put together by Delfi's editor-in-chief Urmo Soonvald, Hannes Rumm said.

Nugis had an interesting personality, Rumm added, promising that this is also apparent in the film. "Through the story of Ülo Nugis, we have also tried to tell the story of regaining independence," he added.

Rumm said that Nugis always focused on work, he didn't talk about his personal life in public. That's why it's interesting to discover his personal side, such as carrying a gun, Rumm explained.

"When I made the film, I was convinced that the restoration of independence was a collective achievement," Rumm added.

Electing Nugis to be the chairman of the Supreme Council was a dramatic process. Former MEP and MP Marju Lauristin, who was applying for the same position, did not take missing out lightly, but later they worked effectively together, Rumm said.

Under the leadership of Nugis, the Supreme Council took on the form of a real, national parliament, a functioning legislature, Rumm noted. Among other things, plans for ownership reform began there.

It is difficult to assess the leadership qualities of Nugis, as the director of various Soviet-era organizations in retrospect, however. One exception is reports from the employees of Estoplast, who Rumm interviewed for the film, and who said they never heard him acting arrogantly or yelling at his employees - not an unheard-of scenario in the Soviet time or indeed following independence.

Hannes Rumm's biography of Ülo Nugis is also coming out soon. The manuscript will be completed by the end of the summer and the book should be published by Christmas, Rumm told ERR.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:46

Lawyers for Mailis Reps haven't examined her investigation file yet

14:01

Third-country arrivals must fill out questionnaire from Monday

13:19

Search for presidential candidate to continue Monday evening

12:49

Toomas Sildam: Four parties needed to elect the president

12:02

Documentary on Ülo Nugis dedicated to Estonia's 30th anniversary

11:41

Health Board: 147 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:51

Poet, translator and philosopher Jaan Kaplinski dies

10:46

Estonia likely immune to Gazprom Germany pipeline maintenance tactics

10:15

State hoping to introduce new solution to replace Mobile ID

09:31

Statistics: Industrial production rises in June

09:03

Light aircraft crashes on return from Tartu airshow, one dead

08:07

Indrek Kiisler: How about we calm down concerning Covid

08.08

Government limits indoor gatherings without COVID-19 checks to 50 people Updated

08.08

Maicel Uibo carries flag at Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

08.08

Sildam: Sacrificing Priske eroded trust inside the government

08.08

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

08.08

PPA ramps up border control

08.08

Lack of trust standing in the way of patient insurance fund

08.08

Health Board: 126 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

08.08

Tokyo Olympics marathon: Tiidrek Nurme 27th, Roman Fosti 68th

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: