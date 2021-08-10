Internationl performing arts festival SAAl Biennale 2021 begins

Scene from "Eden Detail" Source: Eliann Tulve
On Thursday, August 12, the 19th International Festival of Performing Arts SAAL Biennale 2021, which runs until August 29, will start.

There will be two premieres on the opening day of the festival. Adriano Wilfert Jensen's dance performance "Mixed Feelings" will be shown on Vaba Lava. The production platform Reskript with its new format "Artist Walk" can also be seen.

Artists and groups participating in the festival: Jette Loona in Herman (Tallinn / Riga) and Johhan Rosenberg (Music Village), Maud Blandel (Lausanne), Adriano Wilfert Jensen (Copenhagen / Brussels), production platform RESKRIPT (Tallinn), RILE * bookstore-project space (Brussels) ), Maija Hirvanen and Juha Valkeapää (Helsinki), Yulia Arsen (Moscow), Chloe Chignell (Brussels), Quim Bigas (Barcelona / Copenhagen), Laura Stašāne and Jana Jacuka (Riga), Karolin Poska (Tallinn), Kate McIntosh (Brussels) ), Dries Verhoeven (Amsterdam / Utrecht). The festival takes place in the expected theater halls in Kanuti Gildi SAAL, Sakala 3 theater building, Vaba Lava, as well as in the urban space in Telliskivi creative city, on the quay behind Linnahall and on the routes between these places.

The SAAL Biennale 2021 festival checks the infection safety at the events and recommends arriving in time and bring a valid infection safety certificate.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

