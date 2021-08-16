Basketball player running for local election on Isamaa Party's list

Martin Müürsepp. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Martin Müürsepp, one of the most successful basketball players in Estonia, is running in the local elections in Tallinn on the list of the Isamaa Party.

Müürsepp said it is more important today than ever to maintain conservative values.

"It seems more and more that our society is ashamed of who we are. Such false shame is not sustainable. Estonian traditions must be preserved and protected. I am running on the Isamaa list to support a conservative worldview," Müürsepp said.

Müürsepp is a basketball coach and former professional basketball player who played for several seasons in the NBA and the EuroLeague. Müürsepp, who belonged to the Estonian national basketball team in 1993–2007, was elected the best basketball player of the year in Estonia four times and in 2020 a member of the Estonian Basketball Hall of Fame.

The writer Mihkel Mutt will also be on the party's list in Tallinn.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

