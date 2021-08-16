Gallery: Traveling production premieres at Freedom Festival

On Saturday, the Narva version of Birgit Landberg's production "People and Numbers" premiered in the city. The Vaba Lava production examines whether prejudices about Narva allow seeing the person behind the numbers.

The production takes spectators to the homes of the people of Narva and examines what it feels like to visit a stranger's home, whether the homes of people of different living standards are distinguishable and what the home says about a person's income, self-image and dreams.

The director of "People and Numbers: Narva" is Birgit Landberg, playwrights are Kaarel Targo and Mihkel Seeder, the artist is Deniss Polubojarov and lighting is done by Emil Kallas. Kaarel Targo, Märt Koik, Mihkel Kallaste and Karl Edgar Tammi take the stage.

"People and Numbers: Narva" will be performed at the Freedom Festival on August 16, 17, 18 and 19. The show on August 18 is sold out.

