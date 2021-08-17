Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

358 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 4,971 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 7.2 percent. Of these, 278 people (77.7 percent) were unvaccinated and 80 people had complete the vaccination cycle.

The 14-day average is now 266.9 per 100,000 people.

There were 124 new cases in Harju County and 89 of those were in Tallinn. There were 57 in Tartu County, 26 each in Pärnu and Võru counties, 21 in Põlva County, 19 in Ida-Viru County, 12 in Saare County and 11 each in Jõgeva and Valga counties.

Ten cases were reported in Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, six each in Järva and Viljandi counties, four in Lääne County and three in Hiiu County. Twelve cases had no information in the population register.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 83 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospital and 10 new cases were opened overnight.

So far, 694,642 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus and of those 600,513 people have finished the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

