Museum director: I'm leaning towards 'yes' answer to presidential bid offer

Estonian National Museum (ERM) director Alar Karis says he is closer to saying yes to a proposal to run as president, than he had been when it was first made on Monday, following a meeting with the chairs of four of the five Riigikogu parties Wednesday morning – Reform, Center, the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa.

Karis told ERR he would give his definitive answer by end of business Wednesday.

He said: "It could be stated that the 'yes' elements have converged a little more, as those who I have spoken with, and who I expected would support a 'no' answer from me have taken a different position."

"I'll consider it and discuss it with some more people," he added.

Karis said that he wanted to find out more from the four parties – the fifth party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is going it alone with its own candidate – on what their expectations were for a president, and whether the desire to elect a president in the Riigikogu was still sincere.

He answered the second question in the affirmative, saying: "Looking at the politicians, I got the impression that there is such a desire."

"How it actually moves forward is a question for myself," he added.

Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center), who made the initial request to Karis, director of the Tartu-based ERM, on Monday, has repeatedly said he wants this year's presidential election resolved at the Riigikogu, rather than going through an extended process in the electoral colleges.

For this to happen, Reform and Center's MPs would need to be joined by at least nine more from SDE or Isamaa, to meet the 68 votes required to be elected head of state.

Current incumbent Kersti Kaljulaid said at the beginning of the week that she would also be open to running for a second term.

SDE leader Indrek Saar told ERR that Karis himself had requested the meeting, in order to get a better overview of what the presidential role represents in more detail, adding that no one can guarantee a definite majority for the time being, but that if Karis gives his consent to stand as a candidate, the party groups will meet him.

The presidential electoral process starts at the Riigikogu on August 30.

