Registration for free Estonian classes opens on August 25

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Estonian Language House opened in Narva on Oct. 1. Source: Integration Foundation
News

Registration for free Estonian language courses will open at 10 a.m. on August 25 at levels A1, A2, B1, B2 and C1.

A total of 91 courses run by the Integration Foundation can be registered for which have space for 1,456 adults. The term will last from September to December and classes will take place both face to face (in Tallinn, Narva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme, Tartu, Pärnu and Sillamäe) and online.

Registration is open to adults from the age of 18 using their ID card, Mobile ID or Smart ID. 

"Anyone registering for face-to-face courses will need to be prepared to show a COVID certificate when coming to classes," said head of Language Studies Jana Tondi. "Depending on what the situation with the virus is like, we might also have to switch to online classes, so learners will need to be able to use a computer that's connected to the Internet and that has a microphone and camera." 

The next round of registration will open in October when the Integration Foundation will be offering language enthusiasts around Estonia a further 240 places on face-to-face courses (in e.g. Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme and the Kiviõli area) and 128 places on online courses. 

Course timetables, registration rules and placement test are available on the Integration Foundation's website

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:16

Gallery: Freedom Theater Festival opens with 'Someone From the KGB'

20:02

Hiiumaa, Saaremaa place highly in travel portal's best island destinations

19:42

Estonia's July inflation fastest in euro area

19:40

Museum director says 'yes' in answer to presidential bid offer Updated

19:23

Four new Estonia's animations can be seen at Animist Tallinn

18:37

Registration for free Estonian classes opens on August 25

18:08

Over half coronavirus outbreaks relate to social, entertainment gatherings

17:41

100m high office building to be develop near Tallinn Kaubamaja

17:22

EKRE MP: Setting deadline for Afghanistan troop withdrawal was mistake

17:07

Lasnamäe's water center with Olympic swimming pool to be completed by 2024

16:38

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts previous prime ministers

16:11

Health Board: COVID-19 spread high in southern Estonia

15:46

Tallinn organizes school vaccinations at end of August

15:16

Marek Reinaas announced Eesti 200 Tallinn mayoral candidate

14:49

Andreas Ventsel: What exactly is the president's symbolic power?

14:26

Health Board's cold storage malfunction due to construction error Updated

14:23

Estonia to procure barrier wire for Lithuania

13:48

Minister: Offices could replace controversial football training hall

13:17

Former Postimees editor sexual enticement of minor ruling enters into force

12:17

Opposition candidates for Tallinn mayor promise changes in government

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: