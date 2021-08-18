Four new Estonian animations can be seen at Animist Tallinn

A scene from "A Wonderful Man" Source: pressimaterjalid
The international animated film festival Animist Tallinn, which will take place in Tallinn for the first time, will start on Wednesday (August 18). The festive opening will take place at the Sõprus cinema, where four new Estonian animated films will be shown.

Movie Synopsises:

The main character of Martinus Klemet's film "Face Detection" is Igor-503, who is a citizen with an unfortunate lifestyle and even face recognition technology is not efficient enough to stop him. The producer of the film is Animartinus OÜ.

Francesco Rosso's "Four Stones" tells the story of a monk constantly colliding between lust and denial. His life in the monastery and later in the city is accompanied by repeated patterns, coincidences and their inevitable consequences. The film is produced by Eesti Joonisfilm.

In the cartoon "Stork" by Morten Chinakov and Lucija Mrzljak, while smoking on the balcony, Stork suddenly hits a moment of clarity and realizes that he is not a human, but a bird. At the same time, the Man and the Woman eat lunch. When a cuckoo jumps out of the clock, the Man rushes out of the apartment. A woman and Stork meet. The film is produced by Eest Joonisfilm.

Jonas Taul's puppet film "A Wonderful Man" is about a special man, or a man who is at least defined as peculiar and special by the world around him. He has fantastic skills, unnatural talent, however, he is restless. The big questions completely engulf him and lead him to a place where he can do nothing but give up everything to find what really values ​​him and the rest of nature. And finally peace. The film is produced by Nukufilm.

"A Wonderful Man" won the grand prize at the 4th International Festival of Stop Motion Our Festival in Argentina at the beginning of August in the international film competition program.

The films will be screened on Wednesday, August 18 at the Sõprus cinema, and the festival audience is expected to watch the new animation on Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m. at the Kai Art Center.

More information about the festival Animist Tallinn can be found on the festival's website.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

