Gallery: Freedom Theater Festival opens with 'Someone From the KGB'

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Opening of Freedom Theater Festival. Source: Ilja Smirnov
News

On August 17, the Freedom Theater Festival started at Vabalava in Narva, bringing small theaters from countries where there are problems with free speech to the stage for five days. The festival was opened with the cooperation project "Someone from the KGB".

Synopsis:

In the 1980s, when Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania became independent, the Baltic KGB found itself in a very paradoxical situation. Never before had any powerful and strong organization in the Soviet Union died in just a few days. The KGB disappeared, but the people who worked there remained. They had long served in the Soviet Union and gained a special position there. And now at once, they found themselves in a different world.

The festival, which runs until August 21, will feature performances by Mein Kampf (Powszechny Theater, Poland), Kantgrad (Teater.Doc, Russia), Sacra Hungarica (Theater K, Hungary) and Invisible Families ( Theater Filomela, Russia).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:16

Gallery: Freedom Theater Festival opens with 'Someone From the KGB'

20:02

Hiiumaa, Saaremaa place highly in travel portal's best island destinations

19:42

Estonia's July inflation fastest in euro area

19:40

Museum director says 'yes' in answer to presidential bid offer Updated

19:23

Four new Estonia's animations can be seen at Animist Tallinn

18:37

Registration for free Estonian classes opens on August 25

18:08

Over half coronavirus outbreaks relate to social, entertainment gatherings

17:41

100m high office building to be develop near Tallinn Kaubamaja

17:22

EKRE MP: Setting deadline for Afghanistan troop withdrawal was mistake

17:07

Lasnamäe's water center with Olympic swimming pool to be completed by 2024

16:38

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts previous prime ministers

16:11

Health Board: COVID-19 spread high in southern Estonia

15:46

Tallinn organizes school vaccinations at end of August

15:16

Marek Reinaas announced Eesti 200 Tallinn mayoral candidate

14:49

Andreas Ventsel: What exactly is the president's symbolic power?

14:26

Health Board's cold storage malfunction due to construction error Updated

14:23

Estonia to procure barrier wire for Lithuania

13:48

Minister: Offices could replace controversial football training hall

13:17

Former Postimees editor sexual enticement of minor ruling enters into force

12:17

Opposition candidates for Tallinn mayor promise changes in government

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: