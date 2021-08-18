Gallery: Freedom Theater Festival opens with 'Someone From the KGB'

On August 17, the Freedom Theater Festival started at Vabalava in Narva, bringing small theaters from countries where there are problems with free speech to the stage for five days. The festival was opened with the cooperation project "Someone from the KGB".

Synopsis:

In the 1980s, when Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania became independent, the Baltic KGB found itself in a very paradoxical situation. Never before had any powerful and strong organization in the Soviet Union died in just a few days. The KGB disappeared, but the people who worked there remained. They had long served in the Soviet Union and gained a special position there. And now at once, they found themselves in a different world.

The festival, which runs until August 21, will feature performances by Mein Kampf (Powszechny Theater, Poland), Kantgrad (Teater.Doc, Russia), Sacra Hungarica (Theater K, Hungary) and Invisible Families ( Theater Filomela, Russia).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!