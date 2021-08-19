Pippi Lotta Enok lying third in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon

Estonian athlete Pippi Lotta Enok is in third place in the heptathlon at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Enok, who turns 19 today, August 19, produced three personal bests (PBs) in three of the four events staged Wednesday, the 200 meters, the high jump and the 100 meters hurdles.

The final event of the day, the 200 meters, saw Enok take a new PB of 24.59 as well as winning the race, over Finn Saga Vanninen, who won all the other three stages, but had to settle for second place this time.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Enok set a PB of 14.28, though was behind Vanninen's time of 13.60, while the pattern was the same in the high jump – Enok's PB of 1.75m was behind Vanninen's event-winning height of 1.78m.

The other event of the day, the shot put, did not result in a new PB, but still put in a strong throw of 10.81m. Enok's PB in the shot remains at 10.96m, while Vanninen also cleared up here, with a throw of 13.30m.

Enok lies in third place going into the second day of the Heptathlon, on 3,363 points, behind Sophie Kreiner of Austria on 3,436 points and Saga Vanninen of 3,638.

The strong show in the 200 meters, the final event of the day, pushed Enok into third ahead of Szabina Szucs (Hungary), who is now 108 points behind the Estonian.

The remaining Heptathlon events still to be run in Nairobi are the long jump, the javelin and the 800 meters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!