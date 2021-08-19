Pippi Lotta Enok lying third in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Pippi Lotta Enok talking to ERR at the U-20 World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian athlete Pippi Lotta Enok is in third place in the heptathlon at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Enok, who turns 19 today, August 19, produced three personal bests (PBs) in three of the four events staged Wednesday, the 200 meters, the high jump and the 100 meters hurdles.

The final event of the day, the 200 meters, saw Enok take a new PB of 24.59 as well as winning the race, over Finn Saga Vanninen, who won all the other three stages, but had to settle for second place this time.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Enok set a PB of 14.28, though was behind Vanninen's time of 13.60, while the pattern was the same in the high jump – Enok's PB of 1.75m was behind Vanninen's event-winning height of 1.78m.

The other event of the day, the shot put, did not result in a new PB, but still put in a strong throw of 10.81m. Enok's PB in the shot remains at 10.96m, while Vanninen also cleared up here, with a throw of 13.30m.

Enok lies in third place going into the second day of the Heptathlon, on 3,363 points, behind Sophie  Kreiner of Austria on 3,436 points and Saga Vanninen of 3,638.

The strong show in the 200 meters, the final event of the day, pushed Enok into third ahead of Szabina Szucs (Hungary), who is now 108 points behind the Estonian.

The remaining Heptathlon events still to be run in Nairobi are the long jump, the javelin and the 800 meters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

ABB pulling part of its manufacturing operations out of Estonia

13:24

Newborns gifted socks to mark restoration of independence anniversary

12:59

€80 million residential area to be build next to Tallinn's Lake Harku

12:25

Rail services through Tartu closed for three days from Monday

12:24

Estonia to accept up to 30 Afghan refugees

11:56

Educator organization concerned over schools' vaccination requirement

11:21

Estonia passes 700,000 coronavirus vaccination mark

10:55

Health Board: 357 new coronavirus cases

10:19

Pippi Lotta Enok lying third in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon

09:48

Baltic parliament speakers, Sassoli visit Lithuania-Belarus border

09:22

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe has to surrender Tour of Spain leader's shirt

08:56

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate falls to 1.1

08:33

Potential presidential candidate: Smart and educated nation key to future

07:57

Restoration of Independence 30th anniversary celebrations Updated

18.08

Gallery: Freedom Theater Festival opens with 'Someone From the KGB'

18.08

Hiiumaa, Saaremaa place highly in travel portal's best island destinations

18.08

Estonia's July inflation fastest in euro area

18.08

Museum director says 'yes' in answer to presidential bid offer Updated

18.08

Four new Estonian animations can be seen at Animist Tallinn

18.08

Registration for free Estonian classes opens on August 25

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: