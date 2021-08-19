€80 million residential area to be built next to Tallinn's Lake Harku

A residential area with almost 400 homes will be built on the property at 124b Paldiski Maantee in Tallinn for an investment of nearly €80 million.

The winner of the architectural design competition for the detailed spatial plan was the design Ohtupaike by KUU architects, Arco Vara, who will build the development, said on Thursday.

Miko Niinemae, member of the management board of Arco Vara, said that the start of the construction of the residential quarter and sale of apartments is planned for 2023.

Arco will also build a new beach building, sports venues and playgrounds in the beach area.

"The cycle path through the beach area will also be cleaned up, lighting and benches will be added," Niinemae said.

The size of the new residential development property is 69,506 square meters and 1-4-storey buildings will be built there. Parking spaces, as well as storage spaces will be laid out on the underground levels. Leisure areas and playgrounds will be built between the buildings.

Joel Kopli, one of the authors of the architectural design, said that the biggest challenge for the architects was to strike a balance between public and private.

He said the cycle paths running through the redeveloped area will remain open for public use, but that there was also a desire to create a more private, "backyard" feel for people who are going to live by the lake, and to give them a chance to be on their own.

"To achieve this, we designed a lot of balcony and terrace areas on the buildings, and we also articulated the two areas of different character with greenery and landscaping elements," said Kopli.

The larger building volumes along Paldiski Road and the area landscaped with trees between them create a noise barrier between the road and the rest of the planning area, Kopli added.

