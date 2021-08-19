€80 million residential area to be built next to Tallinn's Lake Harku

News
Plans for the Paldiski maantee 124b plot at Harku Järve.
Open gallery
6 photos
News

A residential area with almost 400 homes will be built on the property at 124b Paldiski Maantee in Tallinn for an investment of nearly €80 million.

The winner of the architectural design competition for the detailed spatial plan was the design Ohtupaike by KUU architects, Arco Vara, who will build the development, said on Thursday.

Miko Niinemae, member of the management board of Arco Vara, said that the start of the construction of the residential quarter and sale of apartments is planned for 2023.

Arco will also build a new beach building, sports venues and playgrounds in the beach area.

"The cycle path through the beach area will also be cleaned up, lighting and benches will be added," Niinemae said.

The size of the new residential development property is 69,506 square meters and 1-4-storey buildings will be built there. Parking spaces, as well as storage spaces will be laid out on the underground levels. Leisure areas and playgrounds will be built between the buildings.

Joel Kopli, one of the authors of the architectural design, said that the biggest challenge for the architects was to strike a balance between public and private.

He said the cycle paths running through the redeveloped area will remain open for public use, but that there was also a desire to create a more private, "backyard" feel for people who are going to live by the lake, and to give them a chance to be on their own.

"To achieve this, we designed a lot of balcony and terrace areas on the buildings, and we also articulated the two areas of different character with greenery and landscaping elements," said Kopli.

The larger building volumes along Paldiski Road and the area landscaped with trees between them create a noise barrier between the road and the rest of the planning area, Kopli added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20:27

President Kaljulaid: We will persevere if we stay honest and bold

16:29

Gallery: "The Spirit and the Power of Woman" concert at Toompea

14:50

Jüri Ratas: Every Estonian must feel safe and cared for in this country

14:41

Kaljulaid, Kallas and Ratas meet European Parliament president

14:22

Wastewater study shows spread of COVID-19 moderate in most regions

14:11

August 20th Club president: We have won and fulfilled our dreams

12:33

Teachers' union concerned over vaccination-focused educator group

10:35

Health Board: 332 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:34

Lutsar: Mask-wearing obligation extension justified by increased numbers

09:54

FC Flora defeats Shamrock Rovers in Conference League play-offs

09:19

Three major events granted COVID-19 exemptions

09:04

Pippi Lotta Enok second in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon Updated

09:03

Estonia celebrates Day of Restoration of Independence

08:48

Gallery: Formal flag raising ceremony at Toompea

19.08

R-Kiosk reports €4.1 million loss for 2020

19.08

Prime minister: Health Board cold store incident 'an unbelievable mess'

19.08

Italian Air Force F-35s to make August 20 flyover

19.08

Song Festival Grounds' visitor center opens for independence anniversary

19.08

Former justice chancellor: Presidential institution definitely taking a hit

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: