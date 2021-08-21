Tartu County municipality first to pass 80 percent covid vaccination rate

A small municipality in Tartu County has become the first in Estonia to have 80 percent of its population vaccinated against coronavirus.

Kambja Parish, south of the city of Tartu, crossed the threshold on Friday and now has 80.11 percent of its population vaccinated. The rate includes all people over 12 years old. As of 2017, Kambja had a population of 2,557.

Tartu County is one of only two counties to have a vaccination rate of over 70 percent - the government's target level. Six of the county's eight municipalities have a vaccination rate above 70 percent, as you can see in the image below.

Hiiu County has also met the target and has a rate of 75.76 percent, as of Friday evening. More data can be viewed on the Health Board's website.

The coronavirus coverage rate in Tartu County municipalities as of August 20, 2021. Source: Terviseamet

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!