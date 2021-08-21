Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from August 23

Only eight countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, August 23.

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are valid Monday, August 23. The three-tier system is coded red, yellow and green.

Green list

14-day average rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and under.

The Vatican 0

Poland 6,17

Hungary 8,78

Slovakia 17,15

Romania 20,85

Czechia 23,16

Germany 61,36

Latvia 64,11

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day average rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Croatia 80,85

Sweden 100,85

Austria 102,66

Slovenia 110,6

Luxemburg 115,79

Bulgaria 116,32

Norway 121,62

Italy 143,06

Malta 182,87

Finland 184,7

Netherlands 196,62

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day average rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Belgium 220,71

Lichtenstein 221,95

Denmark 227,57

San Marino 243,81

Switzerland 246,25

Lithuania 254,47

Andorra 271,74

Portugal 314,13

Greece 393,88

Iceland 399,85

Monaco 451,02

Ireland 458,71

Spain 458,94

France 481,9

United kingdom 568,28

Cyprus 748,76

Arrivals from Red-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

--

