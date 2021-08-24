Heath Board: 375 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

During the past day, 375 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. The 14-day infection rate is 301 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In total, 4,923 tests were analyzed and the positive shared was 7.6 percent. Of these, 285 people were unvaccinated (76 percent) and 90 people (24 percent) had completed the vaccination cycle.

Of the new cases, 122 were recorded in Harju County and 78 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 49 cases in Tartu County, 33 in Võru County, 23 in Viljandi County, 21 in Saare County, 20 in Pärnu County, 19 in Valga County, 17 each in Järva and Põlva counties.

There were 14 cases in Ida-Viru County, 11 in Jõgeva County, eight in Rapla County, five in Lääne-Viru County and one each in Hiiu and Lääne counties.

Sixteen new cases were opened overnight and 99 people are being treated in hospital. Of these, 77 patients (77.8 percent) are unvaccinated.

Yesterday, 4,134 people were vaccinated and the total number of people vaccinated is now 710,288. In total, 63 percent of adults have received at least one dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

