Gallery: Saaremaa gümnaasium school building ready for new year

Saaremaa's new €6.5 million school held its opening ceremony on Monday and will see two high schools merge.

Saaremaa Gymnasium is the largest and most expensive facility built in Saaremaa in recent years and was designed by Karisma Arhitektid. It will bring Saaremaa Joint Gymnasium and Kuressaare Gymnasium, 482 students and 50 staff members under one roof.

The school principal Ivo Visak believes it is the most beautiful state gymnasium in Estonia.

"I want to believe that. A real school leader has to believe in his own school. And at the end of the day, if you walk around this school, you can see it," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!