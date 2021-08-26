North Estonia Medical Center fails to find agreement on next board chair

The board of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) in Tallinn met with two candidates for the position of chairman of the board of the hospital on Wednesday. The board failed to reach agreement on a final choice, however, and the discussion will continue at the next meeting.

Initially, 10 applications were received via the competitive process.

"There are two candidates in the final round of the competition. The council met with both candidates and specified their vision for the future development of the hospital. The discussion will continue at the next council meeting," Aivi Karu, PERH administrative director, said.

Current chairman Agris Peedu's contract expires on November 1.

Kaire Aadamsoo, head of the hospital's psychiatric clinic, is known to be among the final candidates.

