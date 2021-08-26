Tartu Artists' Union confirms record number of new members

Tartu Artists' Union. Source: pressimaterjalid
In a vote on Tuesday, the Tartu Artists' Union (Tartu kunstnike liit) elected a new chairman of the board, members of the board and the designer of the annual exhibition, and accepted a record 15 new members.

The new members of the union with their specialties are as follows:

1) Helen Bunder, painting
2) Kaisa Holsting, illustration
3) Reigo Kuivjõgi, curator
4) Silver Style, painting
5) Stina Leek, street art
6) Epp Mardi, textiles
7) Epp Margna, painting
8) Maarit Mälgi, sculpture
9) Roland Seer, animation
10) Maris Tammer, illustration
11) Urmo Teekivi, sculpture
12) Nele Marie Tiidelepp, sculpture
13) Silja Truus, sculpture
14) Eveli Varik, interdisciplinary
15) Maria Välja, illustration

Thus, as of August 24, 2021, the Tartu Artists' Union has a total of 196 members.

Candidates for Chairman of the Management Board Kaisa Eiche and Peeter Talvistu presented their views on the future of the union to the members and answered their questions. Peeter Talvistu was elected, who has also been the Acting Chairman of the Management Board since December. Kaisa Eiche was later elected to the union's audit committee.

Eike Eplik, Indrek Grigor, Joanna Hoffmann, Pille Johanson, Jane Liiv, Meiu Münt, Eva Elise Oll and Sirje Petersen were elected to the new Management Board.

Both the chairman of the board and the board were elected for three years.

The painter Margus Lokk was chosen as the designer of this year's exhibition.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

