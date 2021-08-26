Estonia helps two more Afghans leave Kabul

Estonia has helped two more Afghans who cooperated with Estonian NGOs to leave Kabul, taking the total number to 15 so far.

On Tuesday it was reported that 13 Afghans, three families with children, were on their way to Estonia. The first six arrived on Wednesday evening.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said three more people had approached Estonia but it was not known if or when they could leave due to the tense situation at Kabul Airport.

ERR's Estonian portal said two of the three people have already been flown to a safe third country. They are single people and are not traveling with family members.

Estonia has agreed to accept 30 Afghans, 20 people who assisted with Estonia's humanitarian projects in Afghanistan and their families and 10 people who cooperated with NATO and the European Union and their families.

It is like the 10 spaces for EU or NATO workers will be given to two families of five, the Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday.

So far, Estonia has been aided by France and Poland in helping people leave Afghanistan. Estonia was part of the allied mission in Afghanistan for 18 years.

