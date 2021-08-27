University of Life Sciences developing new veterinary buildings

The University of Life Sciences (Maaülikool) in Tartu is to construct a new complex to replace its current veterinary sciences building.

Toivo Ilves, the administrative director of real estate at the University of Life Sciences, told ERR that the current premises located in the Tähtvere district are too small.

It is also necessary to bring veterinary and animal husbandry education under the one roof, and to offer a modern learning environment to international students for tuition fees.

"We expect to get the detailed plan approved by the summer of next year. After that, we want to start designing a new study building, which will probably take a year. We expect to get the project in the second half of 2023," Ilves said.

It is not yet known how much the development will cost.

"As of today, the university is in a good financial state ... based on that we have undertaken this large development plan," Ilves continued.

"In terms of engineering, it will be a complex project. There will be several laboratories that will require their specifics with furnishings that are not cheap at all, plus an animal clinic and its infrastructure, which has many problems such as manure management and feed storage," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!