Tallinn continues sick leave compensation, rent exemption

Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn City Government will continue to pay sick leave from the first day and to reduced rent in city-owned properties in the City Center until the end of 2021. However, rent exemption will no longer apply to properties outside the center.

The measures are part of draft legislation to offer coronavirus relief to people and businesses and still need to be approved by the city council. The previous measures expired on August 31.

Tallinn residents will be able to claim sick leave from day one, even though nationally the rule is from day two. The estimated total cost of the sick leave compensation in 2021 is approximately €360,000.

From September 1 until the end of the year, the 80 percent rental discount will continue to be granted to tenants of commercial premises in the City Center (Kesklinn) who rent city property for catering, trade, services or entertainment.

As the economy has recovered better than expected after the restrictions of coronavirus have been eased, the City Government decided not to continue to grant rent exemption for other commercial premises outside the City Center.

A 100 percent rent exemption will continue to be granted to outdoor terraces throughout the city until the end of the year.

The rent exemption measures have cost the city government €950,000 in lost income.

District administrations will also continue to give out medical masks to families with many children, single parents, residents receiving income-related benefits, and senior citizens. When picking up masks, people are asked to bring an identity document and, if relevant, a pension certificate.

"Combating the effects of the epidemic must be complex, which means that in addition to healthcare activities, social preventive and mitigating measures must also be implemented," said Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

