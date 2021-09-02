Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

On Thursday, 131 patients were receiving treatment in hospital for coronavirus and 474 new cases were diagnosed, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said.

In total, 4,684 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 10.1 percent. Of these, 342 (72.2 percent) were in unvaccinated people and 132 (27.8 percent) were vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 352 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 174 new cases in Harju County and 111 of those were in Tallinn.

Seventy-three cases were reported in Tartu County, 41 in Võru County, 35 in Viljandi County, 26 in Pärnu County, 21 in Põlva County, 17 in Valga County, 16 in Jõgeva County, 14 each in Saare and Ida-Viru counties, 12 in Lääne County, 10 in Lääne County, eight in Rapla County, three in Järva County and two in Hiiu County. There were eight cases with no information in the population register.

There were eight more people in hospital on Thursday than on Wednesday. During the last day, 22 new cases were opened. Of the 131 patients receiving treatment 106 were unvaccinated.

2,361 vaccinations were administered yesterday taking the total number to 728,888 people vaccinated at least once. 633,531 people have been fully vaccinated.

The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 64.5 percent and the government is aiming to reach 70 percent by the end of the month.

