Industrial production grew by 10 percent on year in July

In July 2021, the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 10 percent year on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Production increased by 16 percent in energy production, by 6 percent in manufacturing and by 72 percent in mining.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said production increased in more than a half of manufacturing activities.

"In July last year, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic was no longer as strong and production volumes in manufacturing remained at the same level as in 2019. In July this year, production volumes actually increased compared to the pre-crisis levels," commented Bunder.

Among the activities with larger shares, production increased in the manufacture of wood (6.4 percent), fabricated metal products (10.2 percent), electrical equipment (6.8 percent) and building materials (17.5 percent). There was a fall in production volumes in the manufacture of electronic products (18.1 percent) and food products (3.0 percent).

In the mining sector, similarly to June, there was strong growth in peat production and extraction of construction minerals in July.

65 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The share of export sales was the highest in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and in the manufacture of computers and electronic products. According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 9 percent and domestic sales by 18 percent year on year.

In July compared to June, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production as well as the production of manufacturing remained on the same level.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 40 percent while the production of heat decreased by 3 percent compared to July 2020.

--

