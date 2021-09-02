Estonia puiestee partially closed to traffic this weekend

Tallinn will launch Green Mobility Month this weekend and Estonia puiestee will be partially closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday. Bus lines will also be affected.

Tallinn will hold an event called "Green Journey in the Heart of the City", which will take place on Estonia puiestee and Tammsaare Park to raise awareness about green mobility and encourage sustainable means of transport.

The event will create a space for sustainable mobility on Estonia puiestee which will be safe and inviting for both children and adults, Tallinn City Council said. The event will introduce the benefits of environmentally friendly modes of transport to encourage people to reduce car travel, prefer walking and cycling, and use emission-free transportation.

From noon on both days, there will be quick courses for electric scooters, different outdoor attractions, an organic food truck, and free maintenance for bicycles in the bike repair tent.

A bicycle tour will start on Saturday at 1 p.m. from Tammsaare Park to introduce the new bicycle paths completed this year. Those interested are asked to register in advance.

Another bicycle tour, starting on Saturday at 2 p.m., is led by the architecture historian Mihkel Karu and takes cyclists to the Tatari, Sibulaküla, Maakri, Veerenni settlements to the Raua St. fire brigade. Those interested are asked to register in advance.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kalle Klandorf said environmentally conscious attitudes are crucial in Tallinn's urban development.

"The Mobility Month provides a lot of inspiration on how to live in a more environmentally friendly city and make greener choices. The opening event "Green Journey in the Heart of the City" pays attention to the appreciation of urban environment and promotes healthy ways of mobility," he said.

Tallinn is one of the four finalists of the 2023 European Green Capital Competition. The city has set itself the goal of carrying out a green transition in all areas to create a green city with a better environment and urban space.

Changes to bus timetables

In connection with the event, the section of the street between Estonia puiestee 5 and the Kaubamaja intersection is closed to traffic from midnight on September 4 until 23.59 on September 5. Due to the closure of the street section, the lines of trolleys 1 and 3 and buses 15, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 31, 40, 42, 46, 48, 56, 67 and 68 will also change temporarily.

Bus line No. 3 towards Veerenni is rerouted via A.Laikmaa, Rävala and Lembitu streets, Estonia stop is skipped;

Bus line No. 15 towards Sõjamäe is rerouted via A.Laikmaa and Rävala, and towards Viru Keskus via Rävala and A.Laikmaa streets, Estonia stop is skipped in both directions;

Bus lines No. 18 and 18A, 20A and 40 towards Viru Keskus and bus line No. 20 towards the Passenger Port D-terminal are rerouted via Estonia puiestee, Teatri väljak, Rävala and A.Laikmaa streets, Estonia stop is temporarily at Teatri väljak;

Bus line No. 23 towards Bussijaam is rerouted via Estonia puiestee, Teatri väljak, Rävala and Lembitu streets, Estonia stop is temporarily at Teatri väljak;

Bus line No. 31 towards Estonia is rerouted via A.Laikmaa, Rävala, Teatri väljak and Estonia puiestee;

Bus line No. 67 towards Seli and No. 68 towards Priisle are rerouted via Teatri väljak, Estonia puiestee, Teatri väljak, Rävala, A.Laikmaa and Gonsiori streets;

Bus line No. 42 in both directions is rerouted via Estonia puiestee, Teatri väljak, Rävala street and Teatri väljak; Estonia stop is temporarily at Teatri väljak and Kaubaja stop is skipped;

Trolley lines No. 1 and 3 are rerouted via Estonia puiestee, Teatri väljak and Estonia puiestee, the final stop is temporarily at the Estonia stop and the stops between Estonia and Kaubamaja are missed;

The rerouted bus and trolley lines run on free schedule.

