August 2021 rainier, less sunny than average

August saw lower sunshine levels than average, as well as slightly lower average temperatures, after record-breaking highs in June and July. Precipitation was around one-and-a-half times the norm in the same month.

Average air temperature for the month stood at 15.9C, 0.8C lower than average.

The highest temperature logged stood at 26.1C on August 17 in Narva, while the lowest was 3.6C on August 5, in Jõgeva.

Average rainfall stood at 121mm, 150 percent higher than average for the month.

The highest reading for precipitation in once day stood at 43mm, recorded at Virstu, in western Estonia, on August 9.

181.7 hours sunshine was recorded nationwide as an average, 75 percent of the norm for August.

