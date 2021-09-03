Matz Topkin makes final at Tokyo Paralympics

Sports
Matz Topkin at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Source: Gertrud Alatare
Sports

Estonian swimmer Matz Topkin reached the final of the 50 m backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, finishing with a time of 47,12 seconds.

After Thursday's 50 m freestyle, the Estonian said his main goal at the Paralympics is to make it to the finals in his main discipline - the 50 m backstroke. He fulfilled that goal on Friday morning Estonian time.

"I reached my first goal, but since my health is not what it could be currently, I will see what I have left in the final. But since it is my last start at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, I will give my everything," said Topkin after Friday's heat.

The final will take place at 12.24 p.m. Estonian time on Friday.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

