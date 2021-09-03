Study: Quarter of students coped badly with distance learning

In spring last year, the majority of students and half of the teachers considered distance learning to be as effective or even more effective than regular learning, while approximately a quarter of the students found that they coped worse in distance learning than before, the results of a study has found.

In total, 41 percent of students found the effectiveness of distance learning to be the same, 31 percent found that distance learning was more effective than regular learning, 28 percent of students considered distance learning to be less effective.

40 percent of students assessed their own coping with learning as similar to the time before distance learning, 34 percent said that they coped better with learning, while 27 percent coped worse with distance learning.

Altogether 44 percent of students estimated that time spent studying increased. 75 percent of teachers found that their workload increased, including a significant increase in the opinion of 29 percent of teachers.

Teachers said the number of students with learning difficulties almost doubled, and the total number of students with permanent and temporary learning difficulties during distance learning was about a quarter of the students. 40 percent of students said they experienced either more severe or milder learning difficulties.

The study is based on data collected during or shortly after the 2020 spring distance learning period. The situation may have been somewhat different in the last school year, as some of the effects may be exacerbated by the long-term crisis, but at the same time it can be hoped that schools and teachers have learned from experience how to better carry out distance learning and that its effectiveness has increased.

The interim report of the study was completed this spring.

