Disclosure to perform in Estonia in 2022

British dance music duo Disclosure will visit Estonia as part of its European tour on March 22 2022. The concert, set to take place at Saku Suurhall, will be the duo's first-ever live concert in the Baltics.

The brotherly pair of producers released their third studio album "Energy" in August of 2020 with features from Kelis ("Watch Your Step"), Amine and Slowthai ("My High") ning Kehlani and Syd ("Birthday").

Disclosure has released a total of three albums with "Caracal" (2015) and "Settle" (2013) the prior ones. In August this year, the duo released a five-song EP called "Never Enough".

Disclosure performed in night club Balou in Estonia with a DJ-set in 2011, they also performed a DJ-set at the Positivus festival in 2019.

