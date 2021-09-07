Health Board: 144 hospitalized patients, three deaths, 391 new cases

As of Tuesday morning, 144 people are being treated in hospital for coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. There were three deaths and 391 new cases.

The majority of patients - 111 or 75.7 percent - have not been vaccinated and the rest have completed the vaccination cycle. During the last day, 20 new cases were opened.

Three people infected with the coronavirus died: a man and a woman both aged 60 and an 84-year-old man.

There were 391 new cases of coronavirus recorded during the last day. In total, 5,194 test results were analyzed which puts the positive share at 7.5 percent. Of these, 281 people were not vaccinated and 110 had completed a course of vaccination.

The 14-day infection rate is 368.48 per 100,000 people.

3,704 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered during the day. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is now 65 percent.

The Health Board has changed how it reports the daily coronavirus numbers and now focuses on hospitalizations rather than new cases.

New restrictions are likely to be linked to the number of people being treated in hospital as Estonia does has fewer than 1,000 emergency care beds which can be used for coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

