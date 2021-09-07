ETV2 channel brings outstanding nature films on TV on three nights

The Matsalu Nature Film Festival will bring award-winning nature films to the ETV2's screens on three evenings. All the offerings won prizes from the jury at last year's film festival.

In the middle of September, the 19th Matsalu Nature Film Festival (MAFF) is to take place. Before film event, ETV2 will be offering three outstanding films from last year's festival this week, airing from Tuesday to Thursday. All the nature documentaries to be screened were awarded jury prizes at the film festival, including, the documentary "Journey to Mexico", which won the first prize in the nature category, which will be shown.

"Northern Wind Can Be Warm" on Tuesday at 8 p.m., Russia 2019
Directed by Alexei Golovkov

Philosopher-cum-elk breeder Alexander has been living alone in the middle of the Siberian taiga for many years. Hundreds of kilometers of forest, mountains and tundra are his home. His life is an endless struggle for survival. He has not been to the city for 20 years, but has dreamed of traveling around the world since he was a child and wanted to see Paris, Rome, Australia with his own eyes.

Matsalu Nature Film Festival Jury Award for Best Cinematography (Man and Nature): Maly Pos.

According to the jury, Maly Pos documents the disappearing lifestyle of the nomad, visually showing the beauty of the tragic threads and loneliness of a borderless residence.

"The Meadows - Paradise Lost" on Wednesday at 8 p.m., Germany 2020
Directed by Jan Haft

Flowery meadows form a colorful world. Why can this world only exist if it is regularly destroyed? Why do many animals build their homes on meadows that are cut down by machine twice a year? Couldn't we leave the meadows alone, let them grow? The film answers these questions and talks about the decline of meadows around the world.

Matsalu National Park Special Award and Festival Jury Special Award (Nature).

According to the jury, this is a beautiful and eloquent film that every Estonian should watch. It shows the threads we know and the species there - all that we still have. But for how long? The film broadens your horizons, offers exciting knowledge, beauty, but also drama.

"Migrated to Mexico" on Thursday at 8 p.m., USA 2019
Directed by Emiliano Ruprah

Mexico is one of the most species-rich countries in the world, home to about 12 percent of all species on the planet. A land of deserts, jungles, peace and mountains, Mexico is a natural paradise and an ideal migratory destination for the many species of birds and animals that find refuge from the cold, feed, mate and raise offspring.

Matsalu Nature Film Festival 1st prize (Nature) and best director (Nature): Emiliano Ruprah

According to the jury, the film finds great shots of Mexico's diverse nature and species richness, the importance of migration and the breeding behavior of animals. The film makes you think about the interconnectedness and the need to protect the world's ecosystems. What makes the film special is that, for the first time, it is the work of Mexico's own film group, which captures what's important in nature.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

