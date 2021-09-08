Number of job vacancies surpassed 10,000 in second quarter

In the second quarter of 2021, there were 10,542 job vacancies in Estonia, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The number increased by 30 percent year on year. More than 12,000 persons were made redundant.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts in Estonia is 618,314. Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said vacancies accounted for 1.7 percent of the total.

"Of all job vacancies, 47 percent were in the public sector. The rate of job vacancies, which is the share of vacant posts among all posts, was highest in information and communication, followed by financial and insurance activities, and lowest in real estate activities," said Tarkiainen.

The rate of job vacancies by economic activity (%), 2nd quarter, 2020-2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Most of the vacant posts were in Harju county (75 percent), including Tallinn (65 percent), followed by Ida-Viru (8.3 percent) and Tartu counties (4.9 percent).

The rate of job vacancies was highest in Ida-Viru and Järva counties and lowest in Põlva and Jõgeva counties.

In the second quarter of this year, 44,327 persons were hired and 53,028 people left their jobs.

Labour turnover, the total number of engaged and left employees, characterising the movement of labour, increased by 9 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

"The number of employees hired as well as the number of employees who left their job was highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction. Of all the employees who left their job, 12,593 persons, which is 24 percent, left on the employer's initiative," added Tarkiainen.

Most job vacancies were registered in wholesale and retail trade (1,709), education (1,437) and manufacturing (1,290).

