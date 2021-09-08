Gallery: Lasnamäe school receives Audi combustion engine as percent for art

News
Open gallery
4 photos
News

Tallinn's Lasnamäe School of Mechanics is set to receive a piece of art worth Karel Koplimetsa called "Model Engine" as a percent for art program from the state. The work will cost €26,000.

The art contest's panel chose the winning piece from 24 drafts and according to the panel, "Model Engine" approaches mechanics from a playful angle, where the form of the metal work points to the breakaway details of a plastic model.

The winning work's plan offers a solution to a wall in the school's dormitory lobby, creating a dialogue with the installation and the nameplate. The winning work will take an internal combustion engine apart and will display it in a pipe frame.

The work is made of steel pipes and the details of an Audi A8 D3 V8 engine. The installation will turn attention to the practical and creative actions in education.

The installation will cost €26,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:53

Gallery: Thousands of sunflowers blooming in Tapa municipality

16:24

Mobility Month takes place in Tallinn throughout September

16:03

Postimees sees no conflict of interest in funding MS Estonia expedition

15:57

Developers worried over document procedure delays in Tallinn

15:32

Expert: Electricity prices will remain high for some time

15:22

Justice minister on classified documents: Unfinished work must be done

15:15

Jürgen Ligi: Riigikogu role in processing state budget must not grow

14:58

Toomas Sildam: Ministers running in local elections unfair

14:26

President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

14:19

Finnish foreign students most common at EMTA this year, China second

13:48

Private Estonia wreck dive not challenging current, official investigation

13:23

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

12:53

Tallinn deputy mayor denies criminal investigation false statement charges

12:24

Kiik: It is more responsible for me to continue in office than to resign

12:02

Three-year renovation of Tallinn's Skoone Bastion begins

11:49

Gallery: Over a thousand candidates to run in Tallinn at local elections

11:21

State could be hiding millions of documents intended for the public

10:59

Gallery: Lasnamäe school receives Audi combustion engine as percent for art

10:32

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

10:23

Record number of domestic tourists accommodated in July

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

07.09

Health Board: 144 hospitalized patients, three deaths, 391 new cases

07.09

Estonia plans to 'borrow' Janssen vaccines from EU countries

07.09

Family on daytrip captures wolf cub litter on film

10:32

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

07.09

Education ministry taking former minister Mailis Reps to court

07.09

T1 mall put up for auction again with €65 million starting price

07.09

Tallinn deputy mayor questioned by police

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: