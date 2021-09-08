Gallery: Lasnamäe school receives Audi combustion engine as percent for art

Tallinn's Lasnamäe School of Mechanics is set to receive a piece of art worth Karel Koplimetsa called "Model Engine" as a percent for art program from the state. The work will cost €26,000.

The art contest's panel chose the winning piece from 24 drafts and according to the panel, "Model Engine" approaches mechanics from a playful angle, where the form of the metal work points to the breakaway details of a plastic model.

The winning work's plan offers a solution to a wall in the school's dormitory lobby, creating a dialogue with the installation and the nameplate. The winning work will take an internal combustion engine apart and will display it in a pipe frame.

The work is made of steel pipes and the details of an Audi A8 D3 V8 engine. The installation will turn attention to the practical and creative actions in education.

The installation will cost €26,000.

