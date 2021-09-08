U21s football team loses 5:0 at home to Norway

Estonia's U-21 football team. Source: Jana Pipar/jalgpall.ee
The Estonian Under-21s football team lost 5:0 in a UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023 Group A qualifier. at home to Norway Tuesday evening,

In a match played in Pärnu, Norway struck its first three goals in the space of 12 minutes, two of them from Emil Konradsen Ceide, ERR's sports portal reports, and hit home twice more in the second half.

The U21s side has lost all three of its qualifiers so far and has not scored once.

The team lost away to Austria 2:0 then 3:0 at home against Finland. They play their home leg with Austria and the return leg away in Norway next month.

The team remains rooted to the bottom of Group A, behind Norway, Austria, Croatia, Finland and Azerbaijan.

The 2023 European U-21 qualifiers follow hot on the heels of the 2021 finals – the tournament is biannual rather than every four years – and the current champions are Germany.

The finals take place in Romania and Georgia in summer 2023.

The senior men's football team is in action tonight, Wednesday, against Wales in a Qatar 2022 Group E world cup qualifier in Cardiff. ETV2 is carrying the game (with Estonian commentary) live here, from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

